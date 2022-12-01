Kevin Harvick will know if 2023 is final season by Daytona

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kevin Harvick will know if 2023 will be his final NASCAR season before he goes to Daytona in February. The 2014 Cup champion says he doesn’t have a clear answer right now about his future. Harvick says he isn’t going to start the season not knowing what direction he’s going. Harvick says he has a lot to evaluate and it could go either way. Gene Haas said in October that Harvick indicated he didn’t plan to drive after his contract expires at the end of the 2023 season. Harvick’s team would like him to sign an extension. Harvick turns 48 on Dec. 8.

