Logano celebates 2nd NASCAR Cup title already wanting 3rd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joey Logano has a simple target for the future even as he celebrates the present. Win a third NASCAR Cup championship. Logano joined Kyle Busch as the only active NASCAR drivers with multiple Cup series title this season, adding a second title the first championship he won in 2018. Being the only active driver with three Cup titles would be even sweeter. Logano said Thursday that’s where his head is at in wanting to be the first active driver with three Cup championships. That’s also Busch’s goal as he switches teams to Richard Childress Racing for 2023 after 15 years at Joe Gibbs Racing.

