Martino out as Mexico coach after World Cup elimination

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Mexico says Argentine coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino will not return for the next tournament. The Mexicans missed out on reaching the round of 16 at the World Cup for the first time in 44 years. Martino was hired in January 2019 and finished his contract after the 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. He said after the match that he was aware a contract extension with the Mexican soccer federation was unlikely. Mexican official Jaime Ordiales says “with a failure like this it is impossible for him to continue.”

