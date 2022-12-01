Pac-12 extends agreement with Las Vegas through 2023

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference extended its agreement to at least 2023 to play its football championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The sold-out game Friday between No. 4 Southern California and No. 12 Utah will be the second in Las Vegas. Last year’s game between No. 14 Utah and No. 10 Oregon drew a crowd of 56,511. The Utes won 38-10. It was second largest at a neutral-site Pac-12 Championship. A crowd of 58,476 watched USC-Stanford in 2015 in Santa Clara, California.

