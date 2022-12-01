Police identify suspect in Browns’ playing field vandalism

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police have released the name of the man they believe damaged the field at FirstEnergy Stadium by driving a vehicle on it a few days before the Browns hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 21-year-old suspect, Anthony Robert Westley O’Neal, has not been arrested. While no charges have been field, police say O’Neal will be a “direct indictment” to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury. The natural grass playing surface was torn up by the vehicle, leaving tire marks on half the field that were still visible on Sunday during Cleveland’s 23-17 overtime victory. The team said its stadium maintenance crew addressed superficial damage to the turf.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.