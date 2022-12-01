QB Cade McNamara leaving Michigan, transferring to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cade McNamara says he’s transferring to Iowa after serving as Michigan’s backup quarterback this season. McNamara announced his decision on Twitter. He presumably will go into next season as the front-runner for the starting job and have two seasons of eligibility. McNamara started every game for the Wolverines in 2021 but lost the job to J.J. McCarthy after the opener. McNamara appeared in the second and third games and didn’t play again. Spencer Petras has struggled as Iowa’s starter and has a year of eligibility with the COVID-19 waiver. Alex Padilla backed up Petras and is in the transfer portal.

