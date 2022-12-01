Schools increasingly giving disgraced coaches second chances

There was a time when a college basketball or football coach that had just landed his program on probation would be considered persona non grata. Those days appear to be over. The hiring of Sean Miller at Xavier this past offseason and Hugh Freeze by Auburn in football just this week underscore just how far the line has moved when it comes to what is acceptable for universities with open jobs as the stakes soar ever higher.

