Ty Gibbs declines to discuss sudden death of his father

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ty Gibbs on Thursday declined to discuss the death of his father, which occurred just hours after the NASCAR driver clinched the Xfinity Series championship last month. Gibbs was asked about his grandfather, Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, telling employees at Joe Gibbs Racing they all had to move forward even as they mourn. Coy Gibbs died in his sleep at the age of 49 hours after his 20-year-old son won the Xfinity Series title on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway. Ty Gibbs said for now he’s just going to stick with racing questions while in Nashville for the NASCAR Awards.

