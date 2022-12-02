Brazil fans at World Cup game remember soccer great Pelé
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Brazilian fans have shown their support for soccer great Pelé ahead of the national team’s match against Cameroon at the World Cup. The 82-year-old Pelé was hospitalized Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate his cancer medication. Doctors say he has a respiratory infection and will remain in the hospital being treated with antibiotics. Fans displayed a banner with the image of Pelé holding a soccer ball behind one of the goals at Lusail Stadium. A large image of the Brazil great could be seen on a building near the stadium. The image accompanied the messages “get well soon” and “we love Pelé.”