Coaching friends Swinney, Brown meet in ACC championship
By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney and North Carolina coach Mack Brown share a bond formed out of one act of generosity. Their friendship goes back to 2009 when Brown was at Texas and he invited Swinney to Austin. Swinney had been named the Tigers head coach and Brown was giving him a first-hand look at what it was like to run a high-profile football program. The two will face each other from across the field Saturday when Swinney’s 10th-ranked Tigers take on Brown’s No. 24 Tar Heels in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.