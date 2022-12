PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed hard-throwing reliever Miguel Castro to a one-year contract. Castro, who turns 28 this month, has already spent eight years in the big leagues, most recently with the New York Yankees. He was 5-0 with a 4.03 ERA in 34 appearances last season. Arizona also claimed catcher Ali Sánchez off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

