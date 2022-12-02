Ganassi adds another Kiwi in Armstrong to IndyCar lineup

Chip Ganassi Racing has signed New Zealand driver Marcus Armstrong to join its IndyCar lineup next season. Armstrong spent the last three seasons in Formula One feeder series F2 and will drive the No. 11 for Ganassi. The No. 11 is the No. 48 that Jimmie Johnson drove the last two seasons but Chip Ganassi is changing it to run the sequential numbers 8, 9, 10 and 11 in IndyCar. Armstrong in this move will be teammates with six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon. That was his childhood hero. He’s a former Ferrari development driver and was once teammates with Christian Lundgaard and roommates with Callum Illot.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.