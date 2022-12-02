LA Galaxy president suspended, team fined for hidden pay

NEW YORK (AP) — LA Galaxy President Chris Klein was suspended and the team fined $1 million by Major League Soccer for undisclosed payments involving Argentine winger Cristian Pavón in 2019. MLS stripped the team of $1 million in future general allocation money and said the Galaxy will not be allowed to acquire a player needing an international transfer certificate during next summer’s transfer window. Former general manager Dennis te Kloese must submit an application to the league office if he wants to be hired by any MLS team. Klein was suspended through the primary transfer window, which usually runs until early May.

