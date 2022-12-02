Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup but both teams out

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Uruguay and Luis Suarez were eliminated from the World Cup despite a 2-0 win over Ghana on Friday. The result also put Ghana out of the competition. Suarez played a key role in both first-half goals for Uruguay scored by Giorgian De Arrascaeta. Uruguay was in a position to go through until South Korea’s late goal gave it a 2-1 win over Portugal in the other Group H game. That meant Uruguay needed to score one more goal in the dying minutes of its game to qualify. It didn’t and Suarez was distraught on the sidelines after being substituted in likely his last World Cup appearance.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.