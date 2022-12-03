Adam Scott, Jiyai Shin lead respective Australian Opens

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Adam Scott and Jiyai Shin lead the men’s and women’s Australian Opens after three rounds at Victoria Golf Club, Three is plenty of nearby company to challenge them for the first national golf championship to hold a concurrent tournament off alternate tees. Poland’s Adrian Meronk hopes his upward trend continues after he set himself for a shot at the men’s title. He shot a course record-equaling 7-under 63 in the third round to trail Scott, who had an eagle on the 18th, for a 54-hole total of 11-under 201, by one stroke. Australian Hannah Green was swamped by overseas players, overtaken in the third round by South Korea’s Shin and South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai, the Women’s British Open champion.

