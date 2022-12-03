Andrew Wiggins scores 36 points, leads Warriors past Rockets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored a season-best 36 points and matched his career high with eight 3-pointers, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 120-101 in the second game of back-to-backs for both teams. Stephen Curry scored 30 points with eight 3s of his own to go with 10 assists. Jordan Poole started in place of a resting Klay Thompson and added 21 points and five assists, one night after a 30-point performance off the bench with a season-high seven 3s. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 20 points and Tari Eason contributed 13 off the bench for Houston.

