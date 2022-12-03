Brett Yormark: Big 12 more contemporary, plus good football

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says the conference is already getting younger and more contemporary. That is just like he hoped when he took the job during the summer. The football is pretty good, too. Speaking at the league’s championship game Saturday, Yormark says this has been probably the league’s most exciting football season in years. He says third-ranked TCU has captured the imagination of fans all over the country. He adds attendance and ratings were up league-wide with eight of the 10 teams being bowl eligible. The league is also finalizing an extension of its media rights deal with ESPN and Fox.

