Clark’s 18 lift No. 3 Virginia past Florida St in ACC opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored 18 points and No. 3 Virginia overcame poor shooting to beat Florida State 62-57 and win its 15th straight Atlantic Coast Conference opener. Virginia improved to 7-0. The Cavaliers trailed 22-21 after both teams shot under 30% in the first half. Virginia started the second half with a 22-9 run to lead 43-31 midway through the half. Darin Green Jr. scored 17 points for Florida State. The Seminoles lost their fifth in a row and fell to 1-9.

