Goggia wins downhill for 2nd straight day at Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Sofia Goggia of Italy has captured a World Cup downhill race for a second straight day at Lake Louise. Goggia only got stronger throughout the race as she finished in a time of 1 minute, 28.96 seconds. Goggia withstood a late charge by Austria’s Nina Ortlieb, who started way back with bib No. 26 and wound up just 0.34 seconds behind. Ortlieb’s finish pushed Corinne Suter of Switzerland into third place. Suter was runner-up to Goggia in Friday’s downhill race. The 30-year-old Goggia is dominating the Lake Louise downhill track in a way not seen since the days of Lindsey Vonn.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.