Horvat lifts Canucks past road-weary Coyotes 3-2 in OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bo Horvat scored his second goal of the game at 4:09 of overtime and the struggling Vancouver Canucks beat the road-weary Arizona Coyotes 3-2. Brock Boeser also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin stopped 21 shots in his first start since starter Thatcher Demko suffered a lower-body injury on Thursday night that is expected to sideline him for about six weeks. Jakob Chychrun and Christian Fischer scored for the Coyotes, who are 0-2-2 in their last four and 4-5-3 on their 14-game homestand while construction continues at their new home at Mullett Arena. Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.