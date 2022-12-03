Hovland has 64 in the sun and mud of Bahamas for 3-shot lead
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Viktor Hovland handled the sunshine in the air and the mud in the ground at the Hero World Challenge. He had 10 birdies in his round of 64. That gives him a three-shot lead over Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. Hovland is trying to join tournament host Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of this holiday event. The big story Saturday was mud on the golf balls from the rain-soaked fairways earlier in the week. Cameron Young was in the lead when his good shot turned bad and led to bogey. He was five back with Justin Thomas.