Hovland has 64 in the sun and mud of Bahamas for 3-shot lead

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Viktor Hovland handled the sunshine in the air and the mud in the ground at the Hero World Challenge. He had 10 birdies in his round of 64. That gives him a three-shot lead over Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. Hovland is trying to join tournament host Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of this holiday event. The big story Saturday was mud on the golf balls from the rain-soaked fairways earlier in the week. Cameron Young was in the lead when his good shot turned bad and led to bogey. He was five back with Justin Thomas.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.