Published 12:15 PM

LA Rams place QB Matthew Stafford on injured reserve

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams one day after he cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol for the second time this season. Stafford already had been ruled out for the Rams’ home game against Seattle on Sunday. The Super Bowl winner will now be sidelined for at least four games. Stafford has missed two of the three previous games for the Rams, whose title defense season has fallen apart with a five-game losing streak.

Associated Press

