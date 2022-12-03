Lawrence taking 2-shot lead into South African Open last day

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Thriston Lawrence has put himself on course for victory in his home South African Open after a third-round 67. Lawrence maintained his two-stroke lead from overnight with a second straight round of 5 under par. He finished with a sixth birdie to reach 18 under for the tournament. Lawrence has two European tour wins. He took the Joburg Open a year ago and the European Masters in August. He won the latter on the first playoff hole after starting the last round with a three-shot lead. Clement Sordet of France is his nearest challenger at 16 under. Sordet also birdied the 18th in a wild 6-under 66 round which included an eagle and a double bogey.

