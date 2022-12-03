LSU QB Daniels hurt again, leaves SEC title game vs Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels left the SEC championship game against No. 1 Georgia after aggravating a right ankle injury. Backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier played the second half for No. 11 LSU in Georgia’s 50-30 win. Daniels received hugs from players and team personnel on the sideline at the start of the half, a sign that he wouldn’t return. Daniels wore a walking boot early this week after hurting his right ankle late in last week’s 38-23 loss to Texas A&M. Daniels started against Georgia but was limping again late in the first half after he was sacked.

