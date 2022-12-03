McDavid, Draisaitl carry Edmonton to 5-3 win over Montreal
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers, winners of four of their last five games. Stuart Skinner made 30 saves. Nick Suzuki, Evgenii Dadonov and Arber Xhekaj scored for the Canadiens, who have lost two of their last three. Jake Allen stopped 17 shots.