Pittsburgh Pirates CF Bryan Reynolds requests trade

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade ahead of baseball’s winter meetings. Reynolds hit .262 with 27 homers and 62 RBIs in 145 games last season, but Pittsburgh finished with a 62-100 record. In Reynolds’ four years with the team, the Pirates are 211-335 for a .386 winning percentage. Reynolds, who turns 28 in January, likely would be an attractive trade option for a contender looking for an outfielder at the winter meetings next week in San Diego. But it doesn’t sound as if Pittsburgh is inclined to let him go.

