STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Led by EJ Jarvis’ 17 points, the Yale Bulldogs defeated the Stony Brook Seawolves 77-72 on Saturday night. The Bulldogs moved to 8-1 with the victory and the Seawolves dropped to 2-6.

By The Associated Press

