American soccer success in World Cup remains a dream

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — American soccer success on the world stage remains a dream. The U.S. team looked better in this year’s World Cup, but the results were the same as in 2010 and 2014 _ elimination in the round of 16 following a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands. Draws against Wales and England were followed by a 1-0 win over Iran that assured a spot in the knockout rounds, and the U.S. achieved the minimum to avoid being branded a failure. Going home after the group stage would have been a disappointment given the expectations for the team coach Gregg Berhalter rebuilt.

