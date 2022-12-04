Carr-Adams connection rallies Raiders past Chargers 27-20

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Derek Carr completed two long touchdown passes to Davante Adams in the third quarter to rally the Las Vegas Raiders to a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. That performance backed an aggressive defense that sacked Justin Herbert five times. The Raiders won their third consecutive game and split their season series with the Chargers. The loss was a significant setback for the Chargers who are just outside the playoff picture. Los Angeles led 10-0 early in the second quarter before the Raiders charged back by outscoring the Chargers 27-3.

