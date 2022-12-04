Loville hits 6 3s, leads No. 14 Arizona women past Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jade Loville made 10 of 13 shots, including a career-best six 3-pointers, and scored 27 points to lead No. 14 Arizona to a 77-60 win over New Mexico. Shaina Pellington added 19 points for the Wildcats, who had their lowest output of the season. Paula Reus scored 14 points for the Lobos. New Mexico hit 7 of 12 shots, with a pair of 3s, to lead 16-15 after one quarter. But the Wildcats, who failed to make a 3-pointer in the first quarter, had two by Lauren Fields and one from Loville in the second and took a 41-30 lead at the half.

