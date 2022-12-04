Siegrist leads No. 25 Villanova past Providence 79-54

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Maddy Seigrist scored 20 of her 29 points in the first half and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 25 Villanova to a 79-54 win over Providence. Seigrist was 12-of-18 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. The Wildcats made 12 of 28 behind the arc and shot 52% overall (33 of 63). Janai Crooms led the Friars with 16 points and 10 boards. All the Wildcats started off hot as they hit 10 of 16 shots, including 6 of 10 behind the arc, to take a 26-14 lead after one quarter. Villanova cooled from distance in the second quarter (1 of 6) but still went 10 of 20 overall to open a 45-27 lead.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.