Collins powers No. 8 NC State to 1st win over Georgia, 65-54

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Mimi Collins scored 19 points and No. 8 North Carolina State earned the program’s first win over Georgia in 10 tries, posting a 65-54 victory. Collins, a graduate transfer from Maryland, stepped into the starting lineup with senior Jada Boyd sidelined with an injury and made the most of it. She knocked down 6 of 10 shots from the field, including a 3-pointer, hit 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and grabbed eight rebounds.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.