Japan national team loses again in round of 16 at World Cup

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Japan is headed back to the drawing board after making it back to the round of 16. The Japanese reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the fourth time and then lost for the fourth time. This one came in a penalty shootout against 2018 runner-up Croatia. Japan midfielder Wataru Endo says “penalties. Nothing you can do.” Japan scored first at Al Janoub Stadium but Croatia got one back in the second half. Japan was drawn into a difficult group in Qatar with two of the three most recent World Cup champions but the Japanese beat both Spain and Germany by identical 2-1 scores.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.