Ronaldo loses Portugal spot to sully World Cup journey

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The dream is still alive for Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup. Soccer’s most prolific modern-day scorer might yet claim the one major title to elude him in a career like no other. But it didn’t quite feel that way as he walked off the field alone at Lusail Stadium and left the rest of the Portugal team to celebrate getting through to the quarterfinals after a 6-1 rout of Switzerland. It was a rather sad sight as a veteran in decline departed the scene and his teammates continued to party. A bruising few weeks for Ronaldo have seen lose his contract at Manchester United and now lose his place in Portugal’s team.

