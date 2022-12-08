UNC losing offensive assistants Longo, Bicknell to Wisconsin

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is losing two assistant coaches to Wisconsin, including the one who has orchestrated the Tar Heels’ prolific attack the past four seasons. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo said he and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. leave Chapel Hill on Friday for the same roles under new Badgers coach Luke Fickell. Neither will coach when UNC faces No. 15 Oregon in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28. Longo first met Fickell when Fickell was hiring his staff at Cincinnati several years ago. Longo has guided star quarterbacks Sam Howell and Drake Maye in his UNC tenure.

