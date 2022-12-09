Pelé sends message of support to Neymar after World Cup exit

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé has congratulated Neymar for matching his national team scoring record and commiserated with the player for his World Cup exit. Pelé has been hospitalized while being treated for a respiratory infection. He posted his message on Instagram after Brazil lost to Croatia in a penalty shootout at the tournament in Qatar. The 82-year-old Pelé writes “I cheered for you every day and I can finally congratulate you for reaching my number of goals with Brazil.” Neymar scored Brazil’s only goal against Croatia to give him 77 for the national team. The Croats later won the shootout 4-2 after a 1-1 draw.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.