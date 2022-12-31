Bogdanovic, bench send Pistons to 116-104 win over Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points, including 17 in the third quarter as Detroit erased a double-digit deficit, and the Pistons got 65 points from their bench in a 116-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Marvin Bagley Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Detroit, which had lost seven of eight. The Pistons lead the NBA in bench points since the start of December. Anthony Edwards scored 30 and D’Angelo Russell added 25 points in a lackluster performance from Minnesota, which returned home after a winless four-game road trip and lost its sixth in a row.

