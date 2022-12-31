Jump scores 20 points, leads No. 2 Stanford by Arizona State

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Jump hit three early 3-pointers and six in all on the way to 20 points as No. 2 Stanford quickly ran away from Arizona State, beating the Sun Devils 101-69 on Saturday night for its eighth straight victory. Birthday girl Cameron Brink contributed 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots while Haley Jones had 16 points, seven boards and a pair of steals as the Cardinal (14-1, 2-0 Pac-12) jumped out to a 22-5 lead and kept going. Tyi Skinner scored 20 points and junior transfer from Kentucky Treasure Hunt added 19 for Arizona State.

