Richardson takes over late as Oregon beats Oregon St. 77-68

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 22 points — 14 in the final 11-plus minutes — and N’Faly Dante had 17 points and eight rebounds to help Oregon beat in-state rival Oregon State 77-68. OSU leads the series against the Ducks — the most contested series in NCAA history which dates to 1903 — 192-169 but Oregon has won four in a row against the Beavers. Quincy Guerrier and Kel’el Ware added 13 points apiece for Oregon (8-6, 2-1 Pac-12). Dexter Akanno hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points — both career highs — for Oregon State (7-7, 1-2). Glenn Taylor Jr. added 12 points and Tyler Bilodeau finished with 10.

