Georgia’s Smart insists he has not lost control of program

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart insists he has not lost control of a program that has produced back-to-back national championships but has been rocked by offseason arrests and a car crash that claimed the lives of a player and a recruiting staffer. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter’s NFL draft outlook has been potentially clouded by misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving in relation to the January 15 crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson also faces charges of racing and reckless drive in a separate incident. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested for public intoxication.

