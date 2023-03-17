Michigan State muscles past USC 72-62 in March Madness
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joey Hauser scored 17 points and No. 7 seed Michigan State clamped down defensively on No. 10 seed Southern California in the second half for a 72-62 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament’s East Region. Michigan State ramped up its defensive intensity after halftime to muzzle the streaky Trojans, who were knocked out in the tournament’s first round for the second straight year. Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins added 12 points apiece for Michigan State, which struggled from the free-throw line while trying to close out the game. Joshua Morgan scored 14 points and Kobe Johnson 13 to lead USC.