Nunge’s block seals Xavier’s win over Kennesaw St in NCAAs

GREENSBORO, N.C (AP) — Jack Nunge blocked Terrell Burden’s driving attempt at a go-ahead layup in the final seconds, and Xavier dug out of a 13-point hole against surprising Kennesaw State to escape with a 72-67 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Souley Boum hit four clinching free throws in the final 2.6 seconds for the third-seeded Musketeers, who ran off 15 unanswered points as part of a game-ending 24-6 run. That was enough to turn away the 14th-seeded Owls in the program’s first-ever March Madness game. Xavier moves on to face either Iowa State or Pittsburgh on Sunday in the Midwest Region.

