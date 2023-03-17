Sabres sign Northeastern goalie Levi to 3-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have signed goalie Devon Levi to a three-year entry level contract less than a week after the 21-year-old’s junior season ended at Northeastern. Levi won the Mike Richter Award as college hockey’s top goalie last season and is once again a finalist this year. He led the nation with a .923 save percentage. He was drafted by Florida in 2020, and the Sabres aqcuired him in a trade that sent Sam Reinhart to the Panthers in July 2021. Levi is considered Buffalo’s goalie of the future.

