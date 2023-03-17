South Carolina gives AD Tanner raise, 2-year extension

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner is sticking around a few more years. Tanner led the Gamecocks to the baseball College World Series title twice before taking over the school’s athletic department for the past 11 years. He has received a two-year contract extension that ties him to the university through June 2026. The deal was approved Friday by the school’s board of trustees. It also increases the 64-year-old’s total compensation by more than $153,000 per year to $1.175 million.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.