Antoine Davis ends chase for Maravich’s NCAA scoring record

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

Antoine Davis has ended his pursuit of the “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s NCAA scoring record. The Detroit Mercy guard finished four points shy of surpassing Maravich earlier this month in a loss during the Horizon League Tournament. While it looked like Davis’ college career was over when the College Basketball Invitational did not extend an invitation to the Titans, he held out hope until Monday that he would get another chance to play, possibly in an inaugural College Hoops Postseason 8. Davis says he’s upset about missing out on the postseason, adding he was cheated out of an opportunity no one can give him back.

