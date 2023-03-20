Ferguson stops 48 shots, Senators top reeling Penguins 2-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dylan Ferguson stopped 48 shots in his first NHL start, and the Ottawa Senators topped the reeling Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1. Drake Batherson’s power-play goal with 2:09 left in regulation helped the Senators end a five-game losing streak. Thomas Chabot scored his 10th goal for Ottawa, which won in Pittsburgh for the first time since 2014. Rickard Rakell scored his 21st of the season for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry made 19 saves but couldn’t stop Pittsburgh from falling behind Florida for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

