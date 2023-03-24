Skip to Content
Leeds’ Elland Road stadium evacuated, man arrested

LEEDS, England (AP) — The stadium of English Premier League club Leeds was evacuated because of a security threat that led to the arrest of a man. Elland Road, its offices and the club shop were closed as police carried out checks after Leeds received a threat via social media. West Yorkshire Police say a 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. The force said earlier that officers attended Elland Road “following reports of a security threat to the premises.” The Premier League is on hold this week because of international matches. Leeds’ next game is at Arsenal on April 1.

