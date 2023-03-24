NWSL’s Carson Pickett embraces being a role model

There was a time earlier in her soccer career when Carson Pickett didn’t want to draw attention to her left arm or even talk about it. She just wanted to be like all the other players. Pickett has since become more comfortable with what makes her both unique and a role model for others like her. The 29-year-old defender for Racing Louisville in the National Women’s Soccer League was born without a left hand and forearm. She says she loves being able to be a role model.

