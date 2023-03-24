Ravens agree to deal with WR Nelson Agholor

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens say they’ve agreed to a contract with wide receiver Nelson Agholor. The team says it had reached an agreement in principle with the 29-year-old Agholor. He caught 31 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns with the New England Patriots last season. Agholor played his first five NFL seasons with the Eagles, then one with the Raiders and two with the Patriots. Baltimore could use some help at receiver after tight end Mark Andrews was the only Raven to surpass 500 yards receiving last season.

