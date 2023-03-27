Ibrahomivic injured again, misses Sweden vs Azerbaijan

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic was missing for Sweden in its match against Azerbaijan in European Championship qualifying because of injury. Sweden coach Janne Andersson didn’t disclose the precise nature of Ibrahimovic’s problem when confirming the AC Milan striker’s absence ahead of the game. Ibrahimovic made his first national team appearance in a year in the 3-0 loss to Belgium on Friday. Ibrahimovic has recently returned to fitness after nearly eight months out with a knee injury. Milan plays Napoli in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on April 12.

